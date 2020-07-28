Rental Prices Fall by 10%

Rental fees are falling nationwide, with prices down by an average 10%, at around 150,000 forints (EUR 433) in Budapest and 100,000-110,000 in university cities, an expert of real estate site ingatlan.com said.

The number of searches for rental flats grew by 38% in annual comparison in the peak period after the publication of university admission thresholds, László Balogh said. The fall in prices was driven by the effects of the novel coronavirus crisis and considerations of digital education being resumed in the new academic year, he said. Meanwhile, property prices have not changed, Balogh added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay