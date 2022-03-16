Off-duty policeman and paramedic helped the victim in the accident in Hajdúszoboszló

The accident took place on March 14, 2022, at around 7:30 am in Hajdúszoboszló, at the intersection of Fürdő utca and Debrecen út. A car collided with a scooter. The motorcyclist fell to the ground from the force of the collision, and several people immediately began calling the ambulance and notifying the police. An off-duty policeman and a paramedic also witnessed what happened, rushing to the injured man’s aid.

The patrol chief of the Debrecen Police Station and the ambulance driver of the Hajdúszoboszló Rescue Station provided the necessary care to the injured person until further assistance arrived.

police.hu