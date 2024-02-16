The police are conducting a one-week national inspection on public roads

The police are holding a one-week national campaign on public roads. Heavy trucks and buses will be specifically checked – the communication service of the National Police Headquarters announced on Friday on the police.hu website.

It was written that based on the annual control plan of the Operational Group of the Network of European Traffic Police Bodies (ROADPOL), the police will hold a national action between February 19 and 25.

During the campaign, special attention is paid to the observance of the rules related to driving and rest time, as well as the transport of dangerous goods, and the legality of entry and stay in the country is also examined – the announcement states.

(MTI)