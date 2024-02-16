Viktor Orbán held talks with the Chinese Minister of Public Security

On Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received Wang Hsiahong, the State Councilor and Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, in the Carmelite Monastery – Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, informed MTI.

Viktor Orbán explained that respect is increasingly missing from international diplomacy, but it has always remained between Hungary and China, and we will build our further cooperation on the long-standing friendship.

The Chinese State Councilor highlighted the bilateral economic relations and the Belt and Road Initiative, which serves the development of many countries, in the forums of which the Hungarian Prime Minister regularly participates.

The negotiating parties drew attention to the importance of security and stability, which is an essential condition for further economic development and the promotion of trade relations, said Bertalan Havasi.

(MTI)

Main picture: In the photo published by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (j) receives Wang Xiaohong, State Councilor and Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China (b) at the Carmelite Monastery on February 16, 2024. MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher