Cecília Müller: it’s unfortunate that the big shopping malls are crowded

The National Chief Medical Officer asked for people’s cooperation in a statement on the M1 channel on Sunday to ensure the continued hygiene rules and the importance of safe shopping before the end of the year.

Cecília Müller emphasized that she knew that people were tired of complying with the restrictive measures, but that due to the characteristics of the Christmas period and the growing number of meetings, everyone needed to behave even more responsibly, and in this respect she:

regrets that the large shopping malls are crowded.

The chief medical officer asked families not to go shopping together when possible, only one family member at a time. In stores, shoppers should try to touch as few surfaces as possible, said Cecília Müller, who recommended washing hands immediately after shopping and washing washable masks above 60 degrees Celsius.

She stressed that the number of infected people has increased in the last 24 hours, with 2967 new cases identified, 7,222 patients being cared for in hospitals, 520 of whom are on ventilators.

According to Cecília Müller, there is an extensive increase in the surrounding countries:

the epidemic is “platonic” in Hungary and there will hopefully be a decrease in the number of new infections in the future.

This fact only requires adherence to hygiene rules, she underlined, noting that this is important because it isn’t known how the infection will “fall”: some go through the disease with mild symptoms or even asymptomatic, while others may develop greater complications.

The chief medical officer noted that there were young people among those who died on Saturday, again proving that the course of the disease is greatly influenced by chronic diseases and immune status.

She emphasized that everyone should monitor their health during the holidays and that special provisions for Christmas will be provided by Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday.

Cecília Müller confirmed that they hope that the vaccination of the health workers of the South Pest Central Hospital with the first vaccines can start during the holidays, two of which should be given three weeks apart.

She stressed that anyone is free to decide whether or not to get the vaccine, but she asks everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.

The chief medical officer called it an important step forward that Hungary is already able to produce two drugs with active ingredients used in the treatment of coronavirus infection, so it does not require help from the world market.