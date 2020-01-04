III. Élvonal Conference in Debrecen

III. Élvonal Conference – Integrating Social Behaviour and Population Demography for Conservation of Wild Population.

Date: 10-12 January 2020

Venue: MTA DAB Székház (4032 Debrecen, Thomas Mann u. 49.)

Program: III. Élvonal Conference

The Conference will take place between 10th and 12th January 2020 in Debrecen (Hungary). The Conference will start on Thursday 9 January with a slide-show and a Hungarian traditional dinner, will include two days of scientific talks by top scientists, post-docs and students, and an optional bird watching trip with a social event on Sunday 12 January.

The conference will focus on conservation aspects of behavioural and demographic studies. Speakers will cover a range of organisms and will use a variety of research tools and methodologies.

We invited elite scientists from Hungary and abroad to discuss recent advances in demography, behaviour and conservation biology. The conference will also offer opportunities to young scientists and students to present their work and discuss potential projects with senior scientists. The Conference will be hosted by the Debrecen Academy of Sciences.

Registration deadline: 10th December 2019

Registration is FREE for all participants

Registration: https://forms.gle/PptQZbERvnEcUJQA9

Contact: elvonalconference@gmail.com

More information: https://elvonalshorebirds.com/news/10-12-january-2020-iii-elvonal-conference/

Photo: pixabay