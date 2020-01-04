Poor Air Quality in a Number of Hungarian Cities

Several Hungarian towns and cities are plagued by poor air quality due to a high concentration of airborne dust particles, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said on its Facebook page.

The air quality in Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Putnok and Sajószentpéter has deteriorated to unhealthy levels, NNK said. Concentrations of particulate matter are also considered to be too high in Debrecen, Eger, Nyíregyháza, Oszlár and Salgótarján. According to forecasts, no improvement in air quality is likely over the next few days.

