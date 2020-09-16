Hungarian Diplomatic Academy Starts 1st Academic Year

The launch of an independent Hungarian Diplomatic Academy is a milestone in Hungarian diplomacy, as the country’s diplomats have so far been always trained in institutions “under the influence of world powers”, Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich said at the celebration launching the academic year at the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy. The academy aims to train professionals committed to representing and protecting Hungary’s political and economic interests, Pacsay-Tomassich, a state secretary of the foreign affairs ministry, said. The academy was set up under the auspices of the foreign ministry and launched two training programmes in 2020, the diplomat training programme and the diplomatic leadership programme, in cooperation with the National Public Service University (NKE).

