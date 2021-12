It could be felt even in Hungary.

There was a minor earthquake in Slovenia on Saturday morning, it could be felt at the Becsehely earthquake measuring station. According to the website of the Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was measured at 8:18 a.m. in the Ljutomer district near Slovenia, near the Croatian border. The quake was also recorded by the seismological station in Becsehely, Zala County.

MTI

pixabay