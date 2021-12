At 99 km, traffic is going halfway through.

On 25th December, two cars collided at the 99th kilometer of the main road 33 in the Debrecen area. For the incident, professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to unplug one of the vehicles and check the site. Ambulances are also on site. The traffic on the affected road section is going halfway through.

dehir.hu

pixabay