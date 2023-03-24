The man from Debrecen who robbed his colleague’s apartment broke down during the interrogation

On January 31, 2023, the victim reported that HUF 1.5 million in cash and gold jewelry worth half a million HUF were missing from his apartment. The police conducted a detailed on-site inspection of the property, then began searching for witnesses and mapping the circle of acquaintances of the victim.

Thanks to their work, a 23-year-old local resident, who was one of the whistleblower’s co-workers, came into their sight within days. The young man was brought to the police station, where he broke down during interrogation and made a detailed confession. He carefully planned the crime. He stole the apartment key from his colleague’s coat pocket, then entrusted an acquaintance to go to the property and retrieve all valuables.

After questioning them as suspects, the detectives took them both into criminal custody.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against the mastermind and his 27-year-old companion due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft. The police officers carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office, the police said.

debreceninap.hu