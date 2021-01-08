Twice in one night, a young man from Debrecen was driving while drunk

On January 6, 2021, the police officers of Debrecen stopped a driver, on Füredi út. An alcohol probe was used against the driver, which indicated a positive value, so he was taken to the police station and an administrative fine of HUF 100,000 was imposed on him.

After leaving the captaincy, he sat behind the wheel again. An hour later, the 23-year-old local resident was caught by police on University Avenue. The probe showed a positive value again, so he was taken to the station again. An additional administrative fine and an on-the-spot fine were imposed on him for violating the rules on access restrictions. He also received 14 penalty points.

debreceninap.hu