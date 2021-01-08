The selection of a location for the district pool in Püspökladány is taking place

Preparations have started for the implementation of the Püspökladány District Swimming Pool on the basis of the guidelines of the National Sports Centers. The selection of the site is currently being prepared and considered, said Lajos Tóth, Mayor of Püspökladány.

A similar facility was handed over in Derecske in 2018, so the mayor of Püspökladány met with the mayor of Derecske, Szabolcs Bordán. During the on-site visit, the experiences of the people of Derecske were discussed in connection with the already implemented investment.

Our picture shows the Derecske testimony, which was handed over in June 2018 and was made from nearly 415 million forints after an inconvenient little detour.

