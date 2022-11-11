Advent preparations have begun in Debrecen

The Advent lighting and the artificial ice rink in front of the Reformed Great Church in downtown Debrecen are being prepared.

Approaching Advent, Piac utca, and Kossuth tér do not yet exude a festive atmosphere, in fact, the latter looks more like a construction site with cordons. There is a reason for this, as the artificial ice rink, which is usual at this time, began to be built here, although the two ice rinks will also be closed as part of the energy cuts, and at the Nagyerdei Stadium, we will not have a place suitable for skating at all. When we were there, a digger was working on the site, spreading the sand, presumably to form the base of the track. When completed, it will certainly be very popular among ice sports enthusiasts.

The rows of burners also started to be placed on the trees today, and the specialists called in a vehicle with a lifting basket for the operation. One of the workers there told us that they should be ready by the first Sunday of Advent at the latest when the festive lights will be switched on. There will also be a change in this compared to recent years, because the section between Piac utca and Kossuth tér will have decorative lighting, and you will only be able to enjoy this spectacle from dark until ten in the evening. The permanent accessories of the Advent fair, and the sales stalls, will be set up later.

Advent in Debrecen – it won’t be missed this year either

As we wrote earlier, the Advent programs begin on November 26, during the four weeks visitors can expect a fair, gastronomy, open-air concerts, crafts, and an ice rink.

The 750-square-meter ice rink is open every day, and in the evenings with different themes, ice discos await fans: in the style of the 60s and 70s, with sci-fi discos and other selections, DJs prepare ice choreographies in the evenings.

In the program offer, events for children and adults take turns on the stages: Csemer Bogi, Bálint Gájer, and HoneyBeast, among others, are coming to the city, the Kodály Philharmonic and the Szent Efrém Male Choir will perform, the children will be entertained by Garagulya Stork-legged, Langaléta, Lángoló Csigák and is entertained by the Clay Band. The Adventi Kuckó will be located on Kossuth Square, where anyone can discover the wonder of handmade gifts.

