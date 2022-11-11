The president of the DVSC thanked the fans

DVSC president Ike Thierry Zaengel thanked the fans for their commitment and loyalty this season in a statement published on the club’s website.

According to the club president, the fans gave the team amazing support both at the Nagyerdei Stadium and away, and with this dedication, they often helped the players to perform well.

Our fans visited our stadium in large numbers at every domestic match, and our organized fan groups proved that they are among the best in Hungary. It is the common wish of all of us that this will be the case in the future, including on Saturday, the last championship of the year. Come on, Loki!

– Ike Thierry Zaengel told the fans.

debreceninap.hu