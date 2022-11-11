The well-known Debrecen company manager, Nándor Bereczki, has passed away

Nándor Bereczki, managing director of Debrecen Transit 2000 Kft., died tragically suddenly at the age of 66.

DEAC basketball players say goodbye to the head of the company dealing with passenger transport and bus rental:

We are deeply sorry and sad to announce that Nándor Bereczki, who has been transporting our teams for almost two decades, died tragically suddenly today. It’s hard to count how many foreign tours he has taken us safely to, and how many millions of kilometers he has covered with our teams. His seemingly inexhaustible energy, constant cheerfulness, and kindness will be greatly missed by the entire DEAC family!

Rest in peace, Uncle Nándi!