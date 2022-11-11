The well-known Debrecen company manager, Nándor Bereczki, has passed away

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The well-known Debrecen company manager, Nándor Bereczki, has passed away

Nándor Bereczki, managing director of Debrecen Transit 2000 Kft., died tragically suddenly at the age of 66.

DEAC basketball players say goodbye to the head of the company dealing with passenger transport and bus rental:

We are deeply sorry and sad to announce that Nándor Bereczki, who has been transporting our teams for almost two decades, died tragically suddenly today. It’s hard to count how many foreign tours he has taken us safely to, and how many millions of kilometers he has covered with our teams. His seemingly inexhaustible energy, constant cheerfulness, and kindness will be greatly missed by the entire DEAC family!
Rest in peace, Uncle Nándi!

DEAC writes on its Facebook page.

 

debreceninap.hu

Photo: DEAC Basketball

Related Posts

Advent preparations have begun in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A rare species of birds has arrived at the Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

The well-known Debrecen company manager, Nándor Bereczki, has passed away

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *