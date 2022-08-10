Pásti Street in Debrecen will temporarily become a dead end

Bácsi Éva

Paving of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky street in Debrecen II. during the execution of the phase, the pavement will be renewed at the intersection of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca and Pásti utca between August 11, 2022 and September 20, 2022.
During construction, the intersection of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca and Pásti utca needs to be closed, so Pásti utca becomes a two-way cul-de-sac. During the work, Pásti utca can be approached and left from the direction of Hatvan utca. The contractor will introduce a ban on stopping in the street.

The city administration asks the visitors not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the temporary traffic order during the construction.

 

Debrecen City Hall

