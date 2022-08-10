The renovation of the tram track in Debrecen is continuing

At the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and Egyetem tér, the DKV is carrying out a tram track renovation. The works will last from the start of operations on Monday, August 22, until the closure of operations on Sunday, September 18. The renovation works planned for this year will be completed with the rebuilding of the track structure.

During the reconstruction, the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and University Square will be closed to vehicular traffic in its entire width. It is not possible to drive from the roundabout here to the Nagyerdei körút, or from the Nagyerdei körút to the roundabout.

Buses operating according to the timetable on the affected road section are operating on a diversion route.

Due to the renovation works, trams 1 run to the University stop, then return to the Grand Station in the direction of the Clinics, contrary to the original route.

The trams also exchange passengers on this route at the temporary tram stops of the Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus and the Aquaticum located on the side of the spa.

The Medgyessy promenade tram stop will be closed during the reconstruction. Those traveling in the direction of Nagyállomás can board the vehicle at the non-nervous tram stop located at the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and Medgyessy promenade.

There is no change in the route of trams 2. Until the track reconstruction is completed, both tram lines 1 and 2 will run according to the school holiday schedule.

Motorists are asked to drive near the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and University square not out of habit, but to pay extra attention, in accordance with the KRESZ signs posted.

Motorists are reminded that due to the change in traffic patterns, they can expect tram traffic in both directions at the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and Simonyi út, when exiting and entering the Thermal Hotel parking lot from Pallagi út, and at the Pallagi út roundabout.

The bus services affected by the road closure operate on the following diversion routes:

10/10A/10Y buses

In the direction of Rugó utca / Doberdó utca:

Original route – Egyetem avárút – Egyetem tér – Dóczy József utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – Pallagi út, roundabout – Pallagi út – original route

Missing stop:

· University

· Clinical Center Nagerdei Campus

Bus services do not exchange passengers at the stops on the diversion route.

In the direction of the Grand Station:

Original route – Pallagi út – Pallagi út, roundabout – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út – Dóczy József utca – Egyetem tér – Egyetem súgarút – original route

Missing stop:

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus

Bus services do not exchange passengers at the stops on the diversion route.

12 buses

Clinical Center in the direction of Augusta:

Original route – Bólyai utca – Dóczy József utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – Pallagi út, roundabout – Pallagi út – original route

Missing stop:

· University

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus

Bus services do not exchange passengers at the stops on the diversion route.

13 buses

Towards Pallag:

Original route – University avenue – University square – Dóczy József utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – original route

Missing stops:

· University

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus

· Social home

Stops on the diversion route:

· Dóczy József Street

· Sports college

· Clinical Center August

In the direction of Segner Square:

Original route – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út – Dóczy József utca – Egyetem tér – Egyetem sárút – original route

Missing stops:

· Pallagi road

· Social home

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus

Stops on the diversion route:

· Móricz Zsigmond út

· Clinical Center August

· University sports complex

· Dóczy József street

22 buses

Original route – Kartács utca – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Benczúr Gyula utca – Közmető, main gate – original route

Missing stops:

· University sports complex

· Dóczy József street

· University

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of Pallagi út)

Stops on the diversion route:

· Sports college

· Clinical Center August

· Pallagi road

· Social home

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of Egyetem Square)

23Y buses

In the direction of Vámospércsi út:

Original route – Kartács street – Móricz Zsigmond út – Pallagi út – Nagyerdei körút – original route

Missing stops:

· University sports complex

· Dóczy József Street

Stops on the diversion route:

· Sports college

· Clinical Center August

· Pallagi road

· Social home

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus

In the direction of Doberdó Street:

Original route – Nagyerdei körút – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út – Kartács utca – original route

Missing stops:

· Dóczy József Street

Stops on the diversion route:

· University

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus

· Social home

· Móricz Zsigmond út

· Clinical Center August

24 buses

Original route – Közmemető, main gate – Benczúr Gyula utca – Hadházi út – Nagyerdei körút (towards Egyetem tér) – Pallagi út – Móricz Zsigmond út – Kartács utca – original route

Missing stops:

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of Egyetem Square)

· Dóczy József street

Stops on the diversion route:

· University

· Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus (in the direction of Pallagi út)

· Social home

· Zsigmond Móricz Street

· Clinical Center August

