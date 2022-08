Based on operational experience, DKV Zrt. will modify the timetable on lines 17 and 17A from the start of operation on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The changed departure times on weekdays:

– Bus 17 will depart from Ondód at 21:55 instead of 22:08.

– Extra flights on line 17A depart from Segner tér at 9:30 p.m. and from the Plastics Factory at 10:15 p.m.

DKV