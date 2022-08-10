A man assaulted his partner in a life-threatening manner in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of life-threatening bodily harm and other crimes against a man who kicked and punched his partner in the presence of his minor children.

The accused and the victim lived together for a long time on a property in Debrecen with their five minor children. Starting in March 2021, their relationship deteriorated due to the man’s jealous behavior and they quarreled regularly.

The man regularly took advantage of the woman financially, so on December 21, 2021, he bought himself a SIM card for his mobile phone, and then asked the woman to activate the card in her own name. The victim refused this, and because of this, they repeatedly quarreled, which turned rough. The woman was satisfied with the defendant’s behavior, so she decided to move in with her mother with her children. To do this, she went into one of the bedrooms to collect the necessary clothes. Seeing this, the accused went after her and kicked the victim, who was in a crouching position with her back to him, on her thigh with great force, causing her to fall against the door of the nearby bathroom. The man became angrier and angrier and repeatedly kicked the victim, who was in a half-lying position, then grabbed her hair and pulled her up from the ground. He then punched her in the back of the head several times.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, the victim suffered a ruptured spleen, which was life-threatening, and there was a real chance that she might die.

The man abused his partner in the presence of his two minor children, thereby endangering their healthy and harmonious emotional development.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man under arrest for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm and the crime of endangering a minor at the Debrecen Court.

In the indictment, he made a motion to impose a second penalty of imprisonment and disqualification from public affairs, and also proposed that the court ban the accused for a fixed period from practicing any occupation or other activity in the framework of which education, supervision, care, medical treatment of a person under the age of eighteen is carried out, or such is in a relationship of power or influence with a person.

ugyeszeg.hu

Picture: illustration.