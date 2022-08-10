A driver from Debrecen caused the serious accident near Hajdúnánás

The Traffic Police Sub-Department of the Hajdúnánási Police Department conducted proceedings against a resident of Debrecen due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence. According to the investigation data, the suspect was driving a car on road 3323 towards Hajdúnánás on the morning of February 24, 2022.

The woman chose the wrong speed of her vehicle, skidded in a corner, and then crashed into a ditch. As a result of the accident, everyone in the car was injured. Two suffered serious and two minor injuries.

The Hajdúnánási Police Department carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu