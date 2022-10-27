The fabulous Advent in Debrecen opens in a month

The countdown has started: in one month, on November 26, Advent in Debrecen will open its doors. During the four weeks event, visitors can enjoy a fair, gastronomy, open-air concerts, crafts, and an ice rink.

The punch and chestnut stalls attract customers with seasonal delicacies, the wooden houses flood the onlookers with handicrafts and a Christmas atmosphere. Among the houses tuned to Advent, you can also find mulled wine and a Christmas cocktail theatre, accompanied by the smell of bread with flame, bagels, or locally baked horn cake so all this will lull the visitors into the joy of Christmas.

Both modern and traditional products can be expected at the market stalls on Piac Street, the main square, and Dósa Palatine Square: there will be Toronto carpets, kelim textiles, earthenware pots, glazed mugs, handmade wooden toys, gingerbread, Hargita medicinal herbs, thousands of teas, Christmas decorations and parlor sweets. More than 90 festively decorated stands offer traditional handicrafts, elaborate Christmas decorations, and seasonal gifts, and nearly 30 wooden houses offer a wide selection of mouth-watering delicacies and special culinary delights.

The 750-square-meter ice rink is open every day, and in the evenings with different themes, ice discos await fans: in the style of the 60s and 70s, with sci-fi discos and other selections, DJs prepare ice choreographies in the evenings.

In the program offer, events for children and adults take turns on the stages: Csemer Bogi, Bálint Gájer, and HoneyBeast, among others, are coming to the city, the Kodály Philharmonic and the Szent Efrém Male Choir will perform, the children will be entertained by Garagulya Stork-legged, Langaléta, Lángoló Csigák and is entertained by the Clay Band. The Advent Kuckó will be located in Kossuth Square, where anyone can discover the wonder of handmade gifts.

The Christmas market in front of the Great Church and in the city center is an unforgettable spot for those who want a festive atmosphere. Visitors can enter a magical Christmas atmosphere, the unique background of which is provided by the wonderful buildings of downtown Debrecen. The lights of the city promenade, old-loved and new light installations – the sphere, the deer, the sleigh, or the light tree, as well as the huge, live pine, contribute to the viewers breaking away from everyday life and tuning in to the upcoming, intimate holiday.

Where: In the downtown pedestrian area, on Kossuth Square and Dósa Palatine Square

Date: November 26-December 23, 2022.

Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.