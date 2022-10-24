Despite skyrocketing energy prices, there will be Christmas fairs in many cities in Hungary

Christmas fairs will be held this year in most county seats, despite the runaway energy prices, and there will also be decorative lighting. The settlements made this decision despite the fact that most municipalities have difficulty paying the increased utility bills. In Pécs, Debrecen, Szombathely, and Nagykanizsa, the Advent period will surely be spent in a festive mood – it can be read on the ATV page.

During the coronavirus epidemic, several settlements decided not to organize and Christmas fair, so many places have not had such an event for two years. This year, it seemed that fairs could finally be held again, but now, due to the brutal increase in utility bills, Christmas programs are being canceled in several parts of the country. The leaders of cities with larger populations have now decided not to save on the Christmas holidays.

Even in Debrecen, those preparing for the holidays will not be without mulled wine, horn cake, and trinkets. There will also be Christmas decorations in the city. According to Tibor Korponai, program director of the Főnix Rendezvényközpont Debrecen,