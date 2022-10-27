Cardiology care for infants and children in the hospital in Szolnok will cease, the clinic in Debrecen will have to help

As of the first of November, infant and child cardiology care will be discontinued at the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Hetényi Géza Hospital, health expert Zsombor Kunetz pointed out on his Facebook page.

As mentioned, intensive care for infants and children has been discontinued since the first of July (including all care that requires a pediatric intensive care unit background, such as surgery or part of pediatric accident surgeries).

From May, they will not be able to provide it for some of the on-call services the stroke, neurological, obstetrics, PIC, and maxillofacial surgery care.

According to the specialist, the background is all a lack of human resources.

According to the decision informing about the cessation of infant and child cardiology care, the duties of the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Hetényi Géza Hospital must be taken over by the György Gottsegen National Institute of Cardiology in Budapest and the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

 

