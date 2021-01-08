Orbán announced the extension of the restrictive measures until 1 February

Restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic will be extended until February 1 – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday at the Kossuth Radio Good Morning, Hungary!

Restrictive measures will remain in place until February 1, thus, the proposal of the operational board was accepted and online education in secondary schools will continue.

Viktor Orbàn emphasized that the goal is to make 2021 a remarkably good year for Hungarians.

As long as there are not enough vaccines, these frameworks must be maintained, the prime minister said, emphasizing at the same time that he does not simply want to avert the crisis, but wants 2021 to be an outstanding year for Hungarians. The first month or two will still be difficult, but after that everything will hopefully become better, said Viktor Orbán.

Speaking about the coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister said he wanted to reassure everyone that vaccinations are safe and necessary and that he may also vaccinate himself.

(MTI)