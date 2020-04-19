The Big Forest Park and the Five Acre Wood Will Remain Closed

As their maintainer, the municipality keeps the Big Forest Park, which is surrounded by a fence, and the Five Acre Wood playground closed as long as improvement in the epidemiological situation becomes so significant that will justify and make possible their reopening.

In order to contain the further spread of the coronavirus epidemic, in his authority as maintainer, the Mayor of Debrecen arranged for the closure of the Big Forest Park, which is surrounded by a fence and includes the Frog Pond, as well as of the Five Acre Wood playground from 10 April 2020. Parallel to the restrictions, he ordered increased public space surveillance around the Big Forest Stadium. The restrictions, which people were informed of also by the public area inspectors and policemen present at the above-mentioned places, were received with understanding; there was no affray, no action had to be taken. It can be stated that in general citizens of Debrecen comply with the restrictive governmental and municipal measures that were taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, and they abide by the law. The city leaders are keeping track of the epidemiological situation, and are doing their utmost to contain the spread of the virus. This time, no further restrictions will take place.

debrecen.hu

pixabay