There may be 500 deaths a day in Hungary by the end of March, according to some epidemic modeling experts

Bácsi Éva

There could be forty thousand victims by July. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), supported by the Bill Gates Foundation, expects more than forty thousand deaths – reported 444.hu.

By the end of March, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus could rise to over 500 a day.

According to their calculations, the epidemic may peak in Hungary at the beginning of April, and at best, the numbers will decrease drastically towards the end of June.

We can remember, last year Gergely Gulyás said in one of the government briefings that people under the age of 65 can easily infect each other back and forth, which will be at most an unpleasant flu symptom.

 

debreceninap.hu

