Hungary Registers 272 Coronavirus Fatalities and 4,814 New Infections

Fully 227 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 4,814 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

Altogether 2,608,084 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,077,947 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 256,044 while hospitals are caring for 11,663 Coronavirus patients, 1,337 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 698,490 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 22,681. Fully 419,765 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (129,770) and Pest County (97,851), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (39,172), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (38,918) and Hajdú-Bihar (37,050). Tolna County has the fewest infections (15,459).