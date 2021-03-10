Coronavirus: 179 dead in a single day

179, mostly elderly, chronic patients died, and another 5,653 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

It was highlighted on the government portal that 1,107,791 people have already been vaccinated in Hungary, 317,906 of whom have already received the second vaccination.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the number of infected people in Hungary has increased to 480,860. The number of the dead rose to 16,325, and the number of those who recovered increased to 340,844.

The number of active infections increased to 123,691. The hospital cares for 8,348 coronavirus patients, 844 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 42,362 people in official domestic quarantine, and the number of samples has increased to 3,922,530.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered so far in Budapest (91,257) and Pest County (63,759). It is followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (27,438), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (27,279) and Hajdú-Bihar counties (26,432). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (10,696).

debreceninap.hu