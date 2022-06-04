Weather Alert Issued Due to Thunderstorms and Hail

Thunderstorms are expected in several waves. They can be accompanied by hail and stormy wind in some places.

On Saturday, the rainy, thunderstorm precipitation zone continues to move east. In the evening, there is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms in the western counties. Strong, stormy gusts of wind can only occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperatures are likely to be between 25 and 32 degrees. By late evening, the temperature drops to between 18-24 degrees. The meteorological service issued a first-degree (yellow) alarm due to the risk of thunderstorms and hail.

Initially there was a chance of intense thunderstorms in the north-eastern, eastern third of Transdanubia, in the wider surroundings of the capital, later in the Northern Central Mountains and in the northern parts of the Great Plain. After the departure of thunderstorms in larger areas, the conditions in the central and eastern regions will continue to be favorable for thunderstorms, but they are expected to emerge from a much smaller number of cumulus clouds. Thunderstorms are again more likely in the late afternoon and evening, especially in the western counties. There may be one or two heavier thunderstorms (although the probability is low): in this case, larger ice (up to 2 cm or more) and temporary stormy winds (> 65-75 km / h) may be the primary dangerous side effects, but even in this case intensive rainfall (> 15-25 mm in a short time) may occur. Near the south-western southern border, the average daily temperature in one or two places is unlikely to approach 25 degrees.

24.hu

pixabay