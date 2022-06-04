Many Injured in a Serious Train Accident in Slovakia

75 people got injured when a passenger train collided with a locomotive on the Ruttka-Varna line in the Žilina district in Slovakia on Friday night, Slovak media reported.

The accident was confirmed by several official sources to the Slovak public service news agency TASR, including the Slovak Ministry of Transport and the State Railway Company.

Referring to an official statement from the Slovak Ministry of Health and the police, the TASR wrote that, contrary to previous reports, there were no fatalities in the accident. Earlier, the Hungarian-language news portal újszó.com wrote about a fatal victim, citing information from the Slovak news portal Aktuality.sk.

The accident is officially reported to have resulted in a serious and 74 minor injuries. Most of them were treated on the spot, 34 injured were transported to nearby hospitals, Martin in Túrócszentmárton, Rózsahegy, Alsó Kubin and Vágbeszterce.

In response to the accident, police issued a call on social media for drivers to avoid the scene of the accident in the Strecsen region of northern Slovakia, making it easier for firefighters and ambulances to gain access.

Police said traffic on the affected railway section was resumed shortly before eleven o’clock in the evening.

