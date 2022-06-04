Over 9,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 5,453 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 4,028 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said on Friday.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 236 people, ORFK told MTI. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 100 refugees, 32 children among them, arriving by train, said ORFK.

