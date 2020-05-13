Four Patients Die, 3,313 Registered Cases

Four patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of whom had an underlying illness, bringing the total number of deaths to 425, while the number of registered infections rose by 29 to 3,313, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday morning.

Fully 1,007 patients have made a recovery, while the number of active infections has fallen to 1,881. Currently 746 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 45 of whom are on a ventilator. Altogether 11,016 people are in official home quarantine. Fully 114,719 tests have been carried out.

Budapest has the most registered cases (1,595), followed by Pest County (445) and Fejér County (338). Vas County (14) has the fewest.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay