Scandal! A newly resigned Hungarian EP-member may have been caught in a sex orgy in Brussels

Who can it be?

Back on Friday, Belgian police caught a group of 25 people who held an orgy in a downtown cellar on Rue des Pierres in Brussels in violation of the curfew – reported by leading Belgian press.

A group that was mostly composed of men were fined for violating access restrictions, but police also reported that drugs were found at the scene.

Among the hideouts were several diplomats and a member of the European Parliament, the latter allegedly tried to escape through the gutter but was caught. He then invoked his immunity.

A page called HLN mentions, in this video, a Hungarian representative who has already resigned from his mandate.

Such a case has happened recently: on Sunday, József Szájer, a Fidesz MP, resigned on the grounds that he was “putting an end to a long-term thinking” and “for a time, participating in the daily political struggle has become an increasing mental burden”.

debreceninap.hu