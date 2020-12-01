Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 27 November 2020

Europe
In the week ending 27 November 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 304.5 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 22.2 billion to EUR 1,186.8 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 37.6 billion to EUR 4,867 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 27 November 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 28.6 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.8 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 286.4 billion +EUR 1.5 billion -EUR 2.8 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 30.3 billion +EUR 0.6 billion -EUR 0.4 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,329.3 billion +EUR 11.1 billion -EUR 12.2 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 248.2 billion +EUR 1.5 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 696.6 billion +EUR 17.8 billion -EUR 2.1 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

 

