Hungary Travel Restrictions Conditional on Epidemic Status in Sending Country

The travel restrictions from Wednesday will depend on the status of the epidemic in the country the person entering Hungary has arrived from, the prime minister’s chief of staff said.

Special rules will apply to Hungarian citizens and their relatives, Gergely Gulyás said. Hungarian citizens can freely enter from a country classified “green”. Entry from “yellow” or “red” countries will entail undergoing a health check at the border and 14 days in quarantine unless two consecutive negative coronavirus tests taken 48 hours apart within the previous 5 days can be proven. Hungarian citizens coming from a “yellow” country depart quarantine after a single coronavirus test, while those from “red” countries will need two negative tests to do so. The same rule applies to non-Hungarian citizens from “yellow” countries, but those from “red” ones will be forbidden entry altogether.

Transit and freight traffic are exempt but will have to foLlow an officially designated corridor. At the same time, health examinations may be carried out if needed. The government will keep the list of countries and their classification under review, and it is possible the number of countries in the yellow or red category may be expanded. Bulgaria, Portugal, Romania and Sweden are currently “yellow” EU countries, while from outside the EU the United Kingdom, Norway, Russia, Serbia, Japan, China and the United States are the same. Among European countries, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Belarus, Kosovo, North Macedonia, as well as Moldova and Montenegro are “red”. Asia, Africa and South America are also classified as “red”. In Croatia, still classified as “green”, the number of infected people is low but increasing, he noted.

The PM’s chief of staff said the government will bear the costs of testing until Aug. 1. After this date, unless people are prepared to enter into official home quarantine for 14 days when they return home from a country marked yellow or red, they will have to pay for the test.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay