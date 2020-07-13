Travel Restrictions to be Introduced

The government is introducing international travel restrictions with the aim of preventing a new wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff said.

Gergely Gulyás told a press conference that Hungary must prevent the virus from being imported from abroad. The government does not currently plan to introduce any additional restrictive rules within the country but it will tighten border controls from Wednesday, he said. “Hungary is today among the safest countries in Europe,” he said. But given new outbreaks around the world, the government is putting the health and safety of Hungarians foremost and is doing everything possible to prevent the virus’s return, he said.

The operative board in charge of containing the epidemic has advised the government to classify countries into “red”, “yellow” and “green”, based on the severity of the situation in each, Gulyás said, adding that it is continually monitoring infection data from abroad. There are “worrying signs” from neighbouring countries, he said. “The better we are able to protect our borders and restrict entry to the country, the better we can uphold the conditions for a safe and free life in Hungary,” he said.

