5 New Coronavirus Infections in Hungary

Five coronavirus infections have been registered in Hungary over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 4,234, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 595, while 3,036 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 603. Fully 128 coronavirus patients are in hospital, five on a ventilator. Budapest is the location of 38% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 46% of recoveries. Currently 2,322 people are under official house quarantine and 294,425 tests have been carried out. The threat of an epidemic is still present, so epidemiological preparedness and basic protection measures are still needed, the website said. Wearing a face mask is still compulsory in shops and on public transport. Budapest has the most infections (1,992), followed by and Pest County (640) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (308) and Zala (262). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay