Showers and rainfall expected on Sunday

On Sunday, in the north-eastern part of the country, the sky will be clear, but elsewhere there will also be a lot of sunshine in addition to cumulus and veil clouds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the southwestern part of our country. The north-easterly and northerly winds will pick up in several places east of the Danube, there may be strong gusts in the north-east and around thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 18 and 24 degrees, it will be cooler in the northeast. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 12 and 18 degrees.

24.hu

pixabay