Two twenty-year-old people died due to Covid-19 yesterday

It’s not just dangerous for the elderly. The number of daily victims of the coronavirus epidemic was over 150, and there are more than 600 patients on ventilators.

Among those who died on Monday, two twenty-year-olds were also registered. One of them is a woman, 29 years old, with underlying disease of hypothyroidism and extreme obesity, the other young victim is a 27-year-old man who, in addition to coronavirus infection, suffered from the following diseases:

extreme obesity, pernicious anemia, pancytopenia (a disease of the bone marrow), hypercholesterolaemia (high blood cholesterol).

A 32-year-old man also died on Monday. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure and chronic kidney failure in addition to the infection.

debreceninap.hu