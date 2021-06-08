The meteorological service has issued a UV warning

Nationwide, the National Meteorological Service issued a warning on Tuesday regarding the expected very strong UV-B radiation.

According to their warning to MTI, UV-B radiation exceeds intensity level 7 – on a scale of 10 – in a significant part of the territory of all regions during the day.

In this case, it has been written, for a normal skin type, redness can occur even if you stay for 15-20 minutes a day. The Meteorological Service is asking everyone to step up their protection against sunburn. If possible, avoid sunbathing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the day. It is recommended to use a t-shirt, straw hat or sunscreen.

The spatial distribution of the expected UV-B values can be viewed at www.met.hu/idojaras/humanmeteorologia/uv-b.

MTI