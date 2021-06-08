The concentration of coronavirus in wastewater is stagnant

The national average of coronavirus concentration in wastewater measured at week 22 has stagnated at a low level, but has not yet decreased to the level of average values measured last summer – it was reported on koronavirus.gov.hu.

On the government side, it was written that the majority of the twenty-two samples examined did not change, the concentration of the new coronavirus remained low, only a slight increase was observed in the case of Szombathely and Miskolc.

The trend is declining in Székesfehérvár and Tatabánya, they added.

MTI