János Szlávik: we definitely need a third vaccination

On Monday morning, János Szlávik said on TV2’s morning show that it would be very difficult to reach the six million vaccinees, which would be a serious achievement compared to Europe.

As stated, mutants continue to pose a threat to those who are not vaccinated. However, the fourth wave may not be so significant for so many unvaccinated.

He also stated for sure that we will need a third vaccination within half a year.

Although no data are available yet, other vaccines are coming, vaccines that are effective against mutants that will be worth the third vaccination.

