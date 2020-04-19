Digital technologies – actions in response to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought many changes. It has forced us all to find new ways of working, interacting and living.
It has raised questions about how our societies are ordered, and about where we want and need to invest for the future. It has shown us our strengths and highlighted our weaknesses. It has set us new challenges, not the least of which is to try to find a cure. Digital technology is a key component of our collective effort to tackle the virus and support our new ways of living and working reality during this exceptional time.
-
Data, artificial intelligence and supercomputers
Data, artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputers are a major asset in detecting patterns in the spread of the virus, developing potential treatments and devising strategies for reconstruction.
-
Telecommunications, networks and connectivity
Telecommunications, networks and connectivity are more vital than ever, with so much of our society confined to their homes and economy dependent on them.
-
Online platforms and disinformation
Online platforms are important sources of information and activity. But above all, in times of crisis, they are a vital information channel.
-
Skills, collaborative working and creativity
Digital networks provide platforms offering a wealth of information and learning, from skill sharing and collaborative working to accessing culture and creativity online.
ec.europa.eu / pixabay