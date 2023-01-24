Young people aged 14, 18 and 20 beat a 78-year-old woman in her own house

The suspects broke down the door on a 78-year-old woman. The police caught them within a few hours.

On the night of January 20, 2023, the police received a report that unknown people in Nyíradony broke down the door of a pensioner. The 78-year-old woman was threatened, beaten, and then her house was turned upside down.

The police immediately went to the scene and called an ambulance for the victim, who, as it turned out later, suffered serious injuries as a result of the abuse. The uniformed officers launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators. Their work quickly brought results, the next morning four local young people were in their sights.

Two 14-year-old boys and an 18- and a 20-year-old young men were brought to the police station. After questioning them as suspects, the investigators took them into criminal custody and submitted a motion for their arrest.

According to the investigation data, the suspects stole 5 old mobile phones and a vacuum cleaner, worth approximately HUF 30,000.

The Hajdúhadháza Police Department launched an investigation against them due to well-founded suspicions of committing the crime of robbery and serious bodily injury.

police.hu