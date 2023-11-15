Two people were injured in an accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

According to the investigation, a man was driving his car on road 4808 on November 8, 2023, around 3:30 p.m. The driver was driving towards Panoráma út when his vehicle collided with a moped in front of him. Two people were injured in the accident.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.hu)