The Christmas Fair in Debrecen will open soon – here is the detailed program

The Advent Christmas Fair in Debrecen awaits visitors between November 25 and December 23, 2023: a real festive whirlwind, fair meals, Advent programs, a children’s corner and fairy tale town, a Christmas hut and an ice rink will entertain the Christmas audience. Both modern and traditional products can be expected at the downtown square, as 75 stalls with a festive atmosphere offer their products and culinary delicacies in 23 wooden houses.

The Christmas market in front of the Debrecen Great Reformed Church and in the city center is an unforgettable spot for those who want a festive atmosphere. Visitors can enter a magical Christmas atmosphere, the unique background of which is provided by the wonderful buildings of downtown Debrecen. The lights of the promenade, old-loved and new light installations – the sphere, the deer, the sleigh or the light tree, the Neopac light-Christmas tree in Dósa Palatín Square and the new surprise installations dressed in lights – as well as the huge pine tree, all contribute to let the viewers break away from everyday life and tune in to the upcoming, intimate holiday.

Weekend concerts, fair attractions, children’s activities

Outdoor programs await visitors to the fair every weekend. The public can experience more than 120 programs in the city center, while DEMKI and the Debrecen Charitable Board await families with musical programs and crafts in the Adventi Kucko.

On December 1, mini-trees decorated with hand-made decorations by kindergarten students will be placed in the city center. Between December 2 and 6, Santa Claus will also appear at the Debrecen Advent and welcome the children at Kucko.

Children’s programs and large-scale Advent concerts are expected at the Kölcsey Center. At Bényi Galéria ART SELECTION, the end-of-season group exhibition connected with the fair, the public can choose from the paintings, necklaces and works of applied art of 23 artists.

Candle lighting and the lights of Debrecen

The main attraction of Advent Sundays is the lighting of candles, as these symbolic events show the light towards the holidays. On December 3, the lighting of the first candle will be led from 4:45 p.m. by a spectacular procession of traditional art groups from the Old Town Hall to the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, and then the city center will be lit up with festive lights. The decorative lighting will be visible from the first Sunday of Advent – December 3 – until Epiphany – January 6, 2024 – until 22:30 in the evening.

Debrecen’s Christmas tree

The 14-meter-tall pine, which will be decorated with 16,500 lights, is expected to arrive at Kossuth Square on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, around 10:00 a.m. The tree was presented to the city by Tünde Mohácsiné Tőkés and her family.

Ice rink and ice disco

Thanks to the support of BMW Group Gyár Debrecen, a 750-square-meter ice rink will serve as entertainment for winter sports lovers from November 25 to January 7. The rink can be used with an entrance ticket of only HUF 1,200, and on school days, students from pre-registered schools can skate for free between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is possible to inquire about free dates by e-mail in a message to kozosseg@fonixinfo.hu, indicating the number of employees and age. Every Saturday, the DJs welcome visitors to the ice discos with Christmas-themed music, where surprise visual elements can be expected. Until January 7th, you can visit the Christmas-decorated and cozy Hütte and warm yourself up, drink tea, hot chocolate, or mulled wine, and relax from shopping and looking at the fair.

Community building, sports, and charity

The element of Debrecen Advent promoting a sporty lifestyle and serving noble purposes is the charity Christmas Ronda Pulcsis Futás, organized with Regina Galambos-Parti, head of Bakancslista Hungary. Parallel to the highly successful initiative in Budapest, the Christmas Ronda Hoodie Run will start in Debrecen for the third time on December 9, where charity goes hand in hand with the cloudless atmosphere and the joy of movement. At the sports event, all the participants have to do is to get their cutest, ugliest, or funniest Christmas sweater, hat, and scarf and bring the gifts for donation. In addition to popularizing community sports, the purpose of the charity run is to make Christmas more beautiful for needy, disadvantaged families and children living in Debrecen and its catchment area. The organizers deliver the offered donations to the families through the staff of the Debrecen Charity Board. The participants will run through the beautiful Advent fair in downtown Debrecen, starting from Baltazár Dezső Square. Move, Debrecen! members also join the organization, and at the finish, Fruzsi Erdős welcomes the arrivals with Christmas songs.

The faces of the city – who inspire the Debrecen community

During Advent in Debrecen, projected portrait photos of people from Debrecen or people connected to Debrecen who were nominated by the audience and selected by the jury are displayed on a wall several meters high. We will see the individuals behind the communities in Debrecen, who perhaps have no idea how much of an impact they have on our lives, and our everyday lives, and determine the event or environment that brings us together. From December 2, every Saturday during Advent between 5 and 7 p.m., the photos of the 40 inspiring people will return to one of the best and busiest parts of Debrecen, at the building at 1 Csapó utca – and their stories can be found on the website.

A fabulous mini-city for children

A fairytale town is being built – jointly dreamed up with Krones Hungary Kft – in the area behind Adventi Kuckó: the gingerbread house, the winter church and the magical world of nutcrackers will amaze children and their parents. You can try out the light railway on the Dósa Palatin Square, and the illuminated, baroque carousel of Zoo Debrecen will also await those interested.

We award the most beautiful wooden house and the nicest service

The aim of the competition is for Advent in Debrecen to find the most beautifully decorated Advent treehouse and the trader or caterer who provides the best service, therefore deserving people can be nominated for audience awards in three categories: (1) the most beautiful catering unit, (2) the most beautiful looking trader unit, (3) the best-serving caterer or merchant. You can vote online on the Debrecen Advent website by indicating the serial number and category found on the wooden houses from November 25, 2023, until December 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. On December 16, it will be revealed in front of the audience who will win the Debrecen Advent “Most Beautiful Christmas Treehouse”, “Most Beautiful Christmas Hütte” and “Loveliest Christmas Vendor” titles this year.

Trader Hospitality Monday – Thursday 10:00-20:00 10:00-21:00 Friday – Saturday 09:00-21:00 09:00-22:00 Sunday 09:00-20:00 09:00-21:00 December 23. 09:00-19:00 09:00-19:00

The Adventi Kuckó welcomes visitors every weekday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from December 4 to December 22, 2023, in addition to craft activities and musical programs organized by DEMKI and the Debrecen Charity Board.

PROGRAMS

NOVEMBER 25

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

Photo point

Kossuth Square

16:00-16:45 East Brass

17:00-17:15 Kangaroo Dance Sports Association

17:30-17:45 Balance Dance School

18:00-18:15 Harmony-Dance Stylers

18:30-18:45 Debrecen Majorette Ensemble

19.00-19:20 Phoenix Fire Juggling Group

NOVEMBER 26

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-20:00

Photo point

Kölcsey Center

18:00 “Hajdú 70” – Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble

DECEMBER 1

Advent Nook

10:00-12:00 Kindergarteners decorate a pine tree

Kossuth Square

17:15-17:45 György Reschofsky – Glass Ball show

Apollo cinema

17:00 Advent film afternoons

Bényi Gallery

18:00 Art Selection – Advent exhibition and fair opening

DECEMBER 2

Advent fair

16:00-17:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

15:45-17:45 DuoTrio Street Theater

17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

16:00-16:10 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

16.00-16:10 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

16:00-18:00 Meeting with Santa Claus

18:30-18:45 Red Stars Dance Crew

Kossuth Square

16:10-16:30 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

16:10-16:30 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

16:45-17:00 Dance Universe Dance Sports Association

17:15-17:45 DuoTrio Street Theater

18:00-18:25 Crimson Snails Fire Juggling Team

Dósa nádor square

16:30-16:50 DuoTrio Street Theater

16:45-17:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band

16:45-17:00 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

Ice rink

20:30-22:00 Santa’s ice disco

DECEMBER 5

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 15:00-20:00

16:00-16:20 Waiting for Santa Claus with puppeteer György Reschofsky

16:00-18:00 Meeting with Santa Claus

Dósa nádor square

18:00-18:15 Waiting for Santa Claus with puppeteer György Reschofsky

18:00-18:20 Meeting with Santa Claus

18:15-18:30 Happy-Time Dance Club

DECEMBER 7

Apollo cinema

17:00 Advent film afternoons

DECEMBER 9

Baltázár Dezső Square

10:00 Christmas Ugly Hoodie Run

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 Zsolt Horváth works

16:00-17:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:45 Garagulya Stork-legged Comedy Company – Hungarian Christmas

16:10-16:25 Kangaroo Dance Sports Association

16:25-16:40 Verklis Zsolt Horváth

17:10-17:25 Lituus Brass Quintet

18:00-18:40 Flóra Kováts Trio’s Christmas show

Dósa nádor square

14:00-15:00 Zsolt Horváth Verklis

15:15-15:30 Balance Dance School

16:30-17:10 Christmas show by Flóra Kováts Trio

17:45-18:00 Lituus Brass Quintet

Ice rink

20:15-22:00 Ronda Pucsis ice disco

DECEMBER 10

Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

3:45 p.m. Singing traditional procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church accompanied by groups from Bethlehem

16:00 Second Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Deputy Mayor Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Richárd Asztalos, the director pastor of the Debrecen Evangelical Parish, a representative of the Debrecen Greek Catholic Church and a foreign witness living here. Contributors: Kuckó Művésztanya, Bíró Zenekar and Debrecen Folk Ensemble

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-20:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 Zsolt Horváth works

16:00-17:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

15:00-16:00 Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theatre

Kossuth Square

16:15-16:30 R&B Dance Hip Hop Dance School

16:30-17:30 Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theatre

17:35-18:00 Debrecen Garrison Band

Dósa nádor square

15:00-16:00 Zsolt Horváth works

16:00-16:15 Debrecen Majorette Ensemble

16:50-17:00 There will be Dance Dance and Sports Association

17:00-17:20 Debrecen Garrison Band

17:45-18:00 Pirouette Dance Studio

Kölcsey Center

18:00 Waltz Dance Studio: Christmas Waltz Ceremony

DECEMBER 11

Kölcsey Center

19:00 DebTalk – The Kölcsey lounge

Guests: Steve Hajdú, Attila Magyar

DECEMBER 14

Apollo cinema

17:00 Advent film afternoons

DECEMBER 15

Advent Nook

15:00-20:00

DECEMBER 16

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 Zsolt Horváth works

14:00-18:00 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

16:00-17:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:45 Langaléta Garaboncias – “Shepherds” show

16:15-16:30 Debrecen Majorette Ensemble

16:35-16:45 Announcement of the results of the Wooden House beauty contest

16:50-17:00 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

17:00-17:30 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

18:00-18:45 Late Beggars Christmas show

Dósa nádor square

14:00-15:00 Zsolt Horváth works

15:00-15:15 Positive Dance – Positive Centrum Dance Arts Association

15:35-15:50 Dance Universe Dance Sports Association

16:30-17:15 Late Beggars Christmas show

17:45-18:00 Kangaroo Dance Sports Association

Ice rink

20:15-22:00 ALL-IN ice disco

DECEMBER 17

Great Reformed Church of Debrecen

3:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church

16:00 Third Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Deputy Mayor Dr. István Puskás, representative of the School Sisters of Our Lady, János Kiss, pastor of the Debrecen Baptist Church. Contributors: Students of Debrecen Music, Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble, Debrecen Baptist Church Choir, Debrecen Folk Ensemble, Kuckó Art Academy and Bíró Band

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-20:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Kölcsey Center

14:00 Vackor’s Christmas

19:00 Szent Efrem Male Choir – Christmas album presentation concert

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 Zsolt Horváth works

14:00-18:00 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

16:00-17:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

16:10-16:35 Choir and János Vágó “Mr Piano” joint show

16:40-17:20 Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theatre

17:20-17:35 Happy-Time Dance Society

17:50-18:15 Choir

Dósa náros square

15:45-16:00 Positive Dance – Positive Centrum Dance Arts Association

16:45-17:00 Choir and János Vágó “Mr. Piano” joint show

17:15-17:40 Choir

18:00-18:15 Red Stars Dance Crew

DECEMBER 21

Apollo cinema

17:00 Advent film afternoons

DECEMBER 22

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 János Vágó and “Mr. piano”

15:00-17:00 DuoTrio Street Theater

17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:20 DuoTrio Street Theater

15:30-15:45 Pirouette Dance Studio

16:00-16:25 Choir and János Vágó “Mr. Piano” joint show

17:00-17:15 Lituus Brass Quintet

17:15-17:35 Choir

Dósa nádor square

14:00-15:00 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

15:45-16:00 Dance Universe Dance Sports Association

16:35-17:00 Choir and János Vágó “Mr. Piano” joint show

17:25-17:40 Lituus Brass Quintet

17:45-18:15 Choir

Ice rink

20:15-22:00 Christmas ice disco

DECEMBER 23

Debrecen Reformed Small Church

16:00 Fourth Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs, Barnabás Sipos, parish priest of the Hungarian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Debrecen, representative of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District. Contributors: Luca Márkus, actor of the Vígszínház, the Lautitia Choir Family, Dániel Sárosi, organist, Gergely Dánielfy, actor, singer, Hanna Jantyik, flutist, Zsolt Dombovári, bagpiper, the Debrecen Folk Ensemble, the Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble, the Kuckó Art Academy, the Bíró band, and the Dragon Girls Fire Juggling Team. The Flame of Bethlehem comes to Debrecen with the help of the 43rd Főnix Scout Team and anyone can take it home after the evening.

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-19:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

15:00-17:00 DuoTrio street theater

17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:30 DuoTrio Street Theater

15:30-16.00 Clay Band Ensemble

16.35-16:50 Happy-Time Dance Club

17:00-17:40 Animus Czengettyű Ensemble

17:50-18:00 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

18:30-18:50 Christmas show by Klaudia Kuczmog and Marcell Horváth

Dósa nádor square

16:00-16:30 Clay Band Ensemble

16:30-17:00 DuoTrio Street Theater

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)