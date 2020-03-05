Meet Gerzson, the newly acquired Jack Donkey in the mood for love

We consider it a key part of our mission to try and conserve species and breeds native to Hungary; therefore, we have been home to the country’s only indigenous donkey breed ever since we first opened in 1958.

To the great delight of our jennies, we welcomed an eight-year-old black male named “Gerzson” on February 25. Acquired from a private owner, Gerzson is rather friendly and peaceful, so there is a good chance that you will also meet him as one of the busy helpers pulling our Donkey Carriage at some of our events.

Old Hungarian donkeys (Equus africanus asinus) are peaceful, intelligent and easy to teach, with a good number of color variants, out of which we keep some black and very special light blue eyed white individuals.

