Almost two-thirds of Hungarian companies employ disabled

About 62% of Hungarian companies employ people living with disabilities, according to a survey by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (MKIK) Economy and Business Research Institute (GVI). The rate is higher among companies with bigger headcounts and among manufacturing industry companies, the survey shows. GVI conducted the survey among 2,268 companies in October of last year. Hungary’s human resources ministry said in January that about 42% of disabled Hungarians are employed. In absolute terms, the number of employed people living with disabilities stands around 150,000.

MTI