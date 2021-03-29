There was so much smoke at Hajdúhadház that it was not possible to drive properly

On Sunday afternoon, a wooden clip burned on the outskirts of Hajdúhadház, and the smoke also hindered road traffic, the county disaster management reported.

Professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény intervened, extinguishing the flames with a jet of water.

Reeds burned in patches of three thousand square meters on the outskirts of Egyek. Firefighters intervened with municipal hand tools and a jet of water.

In Monostorpály, Arany János Street, the weed burned on five hundred square meters. The municipal firefighters of Évétértes put out the fire with hand tools and a jet of water.

In Hajdúhadház, the flames broke out again in the late afternoon. In the area between Albert Bedő and Szélső utca, the fire broke out. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

Photo: illustration

debreceninap.hu